Lenovo Expands into the Middle East with New Saudi HQ

Lenovo Group plans to establish a regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia to enhance its Middle East market presence. The company appointed Lawrence Yu as the head of this new headquarters, marking a strategic expansion in the region.

Updated: 19-08-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:34 IST
China's Lenovo Group has unveiled plans to establish a new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the Middle East market.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the tech giant detailed its intentions to strengthen operations in one of the world's fast-growing regions.

This initiative includes the appointment of Lawrence Yu as the head of the new headquarters, underscoring Lenovo's commitment to expanding its footprint and resources in Saudi Arabia.

