Lenovo Expands into the Middle East with New Saudi HQ

China's Lenovo Group has unveiled plans to establish a new regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia, a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the Middle East market.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the tech giant detailed its intentions to strengthen operations in one of the world's fast-growing regions.

This initiative includes the appointment of Lawrence Yu as the head of the new headquarters, underscoring Lenovo's commitment to expanding its footprint and resources in Saudi Arabia.

