Mumbai Shuts Down as Torrential Rain Sparks Red Alert

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the disaster control room as heavy rains hit Mumbai. A red alert has been issued by the IMD, leading to the closure of government offices and schools. BMC advises work-from-home for private sectors. Waterlogging has affected several city areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:52 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visitng Mantralaya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid relentless downpours, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assessed the situation at the disaster control room in Mantralaya on Tuesday. Mumbai has been lashed by heavy rainfall since Monday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue red and orange alerts for various districts, effective from August 18 to 20.

In response to the grim weather forecasts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai. Private office employees, except those in essential services, have been advised to work from home as the red alert anticipates extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs.

The BMC has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel, while notifying closures of all government and municipal offices in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, thereby serving as a precaution against potential flooding and traffic disruptions. Key areas including Bandra Khar Link Road and Vasai-Virar have encountered waterlogging as the city continues grappling with rainfall exceeding 250 mm in certain locales over the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

