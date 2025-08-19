Euro Zone Bonds in Limbo: Awaiting Central Bank Symposium Decisions

On Tuesday, euro zone government bonds stayed in a waiting mode as investors anticipated a key symposium featuring global central bank leaders. This follows significant discussions in Washington aimed at forging a peace resolution for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the success of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders. Trump also announced on social media a potential future meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin to further diplomatic efforts.

This backdrop keeps European Central Bank rate expectations steady, while traders await further clues from the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address is highly anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)