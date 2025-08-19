Left Menu

UK Grocery Inflation Dips Slightly, But Challenges Persist

UK grocery inflation dropped to 5.0% in early August, offering minimal relief to consumers. While some product prices, like chocolate and coffee, are rising, others are decreasing. Despite the drop, upcoming pressures could see inflation reach 6% by year's end, according to retail forecasts.

In the latest report released on Tuesday by market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator, British grocery inflation has decreased slightly to 5.0% in the four weeks leading to August 10. This minor dip offers minimal relief to UK consumers, with last month's figure reported at 5.2%.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, remarked on the continued high prices, stating that consumers are adapting their behaviors to manage expenses amid rising costs in sectors such as chocolate, fresh meat, and coffee. Conversely, prices for champagne, sparkling wine, dog food, and sugar confectionery have eased.

Despite this slight downward trend, the British Retail Consortium forecasts that food inflation could hit 6% by the end of the year, driven by increased employer taxes and regulatory costs. The Bank of England anticipates UK's official inflation rate to reach 5.5% before Christmas, before gradually declining.

