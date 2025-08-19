Russian Drones Target Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

A salvo of Russian drones has struck energy facilities in the central Ukrainian region of Poltava, sparking large-scale fires, according to Ukraine's energy ministry.

The ministry reported that the overnight attack specifically targeted a gas transport facility, unleashing multiple drones to cause notable damage to the infrastructure.

This latest development highlights the ongoing tensions and the strategic targeting of energy systems within the conflict zone, further exacerbating the humanitarian and economic challenges faced by Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)