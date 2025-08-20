India-Russia Oil Dynamics: A Strategic Alliance
Russia will continue its oil supplies to India amidst geopolitical tensions. President Putin plans to meet Prime Minister Modi by year's end. The U.S. plans tariffs on Indian exports due to Russian oil imports. Trade between India and Russia is expected to grow by 10% annually.
In a strategic move, Russia has pledged to continue supplying oil to India, despite existing geopolitical tensions. The Russian embassy in India confirmed that a highly specialized mechanism is in place to ensure the continuity of these oil supplies.
This announcement comes ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated for later this year in New Delhi. While the exact dates remain undisclosed, the meeting signifies the strengthening ties between the two nations.
Notably, the U.S. plans to impose a 25% tariff on Indian exports, a response to India's increasing imports of Russian oil post-Western sanctions. Meanwhile, trade relations between Russia and India are expected to experience a 10% annual growth despite these challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
