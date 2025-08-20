Delhi Minister Survives Attack Amidst Public Meeting
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was attacked after a 24-hour recce by the assailant at her residence. The attacker, identified as Rajesh Khimji, intended to confront the CM during her Jan Sunvai. Officials confirm the CM is stable, with investigations ongoing to uncover the motive.
In a shocking incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at her Shalimar Bagh residence during a public meeting known as Jan Sunvai. The assailant, identified as Rajesh Khimji, had conducted surveillance of her residence for 24 hours prior to the attack.
Reports indicate that Khimji carried out his recce with the intent to meet and confront the Chief Minister, who sustains her practice of addressing public grievances without high security. He had reportedly even stayed overnight in the nearby Civil Lines area before executing his plan.
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, alongside fellow officials, confirmed that the Chief Minister is stable and that the police are investigating Khimji's motives. The incident has raised concerns over security, despite CM Gupta's commitment to open public meetings. The Jan Sunvai sessions will continue as planned.
