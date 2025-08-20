Crackdown on Substandard Herbicide Sales in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant move to safeguard crops, the Madhya Pradesh government has clamped down on the sale of substandard Chlorimuron-ethyl, as confirmed by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The action comes on the heels of numerous complaints regarding damage to soybean crops caused by the herbicide, prompting an investigation and seizure of samples in Vidisha, Dewas, and Dhar districts.

As tests revealed the herbicide's substandard quality, dealer licenses were revoked, with further sales being banned. Chouhan's office has urged farmers to desist from using Chlorimuron-ethyl until further notice.

