RBI Embraces Forward-Thinking Regulations for Financial Resilience
The Reserve Bank is transitioning towards principle and outcome-based regulations to provide operational flexibility to regulated entities. This approach is suited for mature markets and aims to balance consumer protection with fostering innovation. The RBI emphasizes clearer regulations to facilitate compliance and protect financial stability.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to embrace a transformational regulatory approach aimed at boosting flexibility and resilience within the financial sector. Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao announced the shift towards principle and outcome-based regulations, offering operational freedom to regulated entities (REs) while ensuring compliance with essential safeguards.
Addressing the audience at the DoPT MDP on Financial Market Regulations at IIM Kozhikode, Rao highlighted the importance of regulatory adaptability in mature markets. He stated that while this strategic direction provides autonomy to REs, it is crucial to maintain robust consumer protection mechanisms, a practice even prevalent in developed economies.
Rao emphasized the pivotal role of technology in enhancing regulatory efficiency and mitigating emerging risks. The RBI focuses on clarity, incorporating examples and FAQs to simplify rules, ultimately aiming to foster a compliant, innovative, and stable financial environment. Balancing stability with innovation remains the key to steering clear of financial instability and safeguarding consumer interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fast-paced AI innovation outruns slow regulation, undermining accountability
String Metaverse Ltd Reports Explosive Q1 FY26 Growth with Web3 Innovations
Structured collaboration, policies positioning Karnataka as epicentre of India's innovation: CM
Global South marginalized in AI boom as tech giants dominate innovation
SAP Labs India Innovation Park to boost Karnataka’s global standing: CM Siddaramaiah