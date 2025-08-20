RBI Embraces Forward-Thinking Regulations for Financial Resilience

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to embrace a transformational regulatory approach aimed at boosting flexibility and resilience within the financial sector. Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao announced the shift towards principle and outcome-based regulations, offering operational freedom to regulated entities (REs) while ensuring compliance with essential safeguards.

Addressing the audience at the DoPT MDP on Financial Market Regulations at IIM Kozhikode, Rao highlighted the importance of regulatory adaptability in mature markets. He stated that while this strategic direction provides autonomy to REs, it is crucial to maintain robust consumer protection mechanisms, a practice even prevalent in developed economies.

Rao emphasized the pivotal role of technology in enhancing regulatory efficiency and mitigating emerging risks. The RBI focuses on clarity, incorporating examples and FAQs to simplify rules, ultimately aiming to foster a compliant, innovative, and stable financial environment. Balancing stability with innovation remains the key to steering clear of financial instability and safeguarding consumer interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)