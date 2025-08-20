Lula and Macron Push for EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Tariff Talks

In an important diplomatic exchange, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed over a phone call on Wednesday concerns surrounding U.S. tariffs and the Mercosur-European Union trade agreement, according to a statement by Brazil's government.

Lula conveyed his objections regarding tariffs on Brazilian exports, while both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing the EU-Mercosur deal by the end of the year. This South American political block, which includes Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, is crucial for Brazil, especially as it prepares to take its turn with the rotating Mercosur presidency.

French concerns hinge on the potential impact on their agricultural sector, but Macron emphasized his desire for a robust deal, as long as it aligns with the economic interests of France and Europe. Both leaders also delved into other economic matters, such as tariffs and bilateral efforts in defense and transport.

