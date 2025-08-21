Global Health Headlines: Weight-Loss Pills, Tax Breaks, and Big Investments
The latest health news covers underwhelming results from Viking's weight-loss pill, potential tax exemptions on health insurance in India, Brazil's declining chicken exports due to bird flu, U.S. emergency animal drug authorizations, EliseAI's significant funding for healthcare expansion, Novo Nordisk's hiring freeze, and Alcon's lowered guidance amidst tariff concerns.
Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss pill trials disappointed, prompting a sharp 41% drop in share value as the results fell short of expectations. Meanwhile, India's GST panel is considering tax exemptions on health and life insurance, potentially boosting the economy alongside Prime Minister Modi's recent tax cuts.
Brazil faces a decline in chicken exports due to bird flu-related embargoes, as reported by ABPA. In the United States, health officials have been empowered to expedite authorizations for drugs addressing livestock threats like screwworms, anticipating potential infestations that could impact beef prices.
EliseAI has secured significant funding to enhance healthcare automation, signaling growth in the sector. Amidst rising competition, Novo Nordisk freezes non-critical hires, and shares of Alcon have stumbled following a revision of its sales outlook due to tariff pressures.
