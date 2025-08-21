Left Menu

Global Health Headlines: Weight-Loss Pills, Tax Breaks, and Big Investments

The latest health news covers underwhelming results from Viking's weight-loss pill, potential tax exemptions on health insurance in India, Brazil's declining chicken exports due to bird flu, U.S. emergency animal drug authorizations, EliseAI's significant funding for healthcare expansion, Novo Nordisk's hiring freeze, and Alcon's lowered guidance amidst tariff concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:26 IST
Global Health Headlines: Weight-Loss Pills, Tax Breaks, and Big Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Viking Therapeutics' weight-loss pill trials disappointed, prompting a sharp 41% drop in share value as the results fell short of expectations. Meanwhile, India's GST panel is considering tax exemptions on health and life insurance, potentially boosting the economy alongside Prime Minister Modi's recent tax cuts.

Brazil faces a decline in chicken exports due to bird flu-related embargoes, as reported by ABPA. In the United States, health officials have been empowered to expedite authorizations for drugs addressing livestock threats like screwworms, anticipating potential infestations that could impact beef prices.

EliseAI has secured significant funding to enhance healthcare automation, signaling growth in the sector. Amidst rising competition, Novo Nordisk freezes non-critical hires, and shares of Alcon have stumbled following a revision of its sales outlook due to tariff pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025