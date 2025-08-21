Left Menu

Monsoon Chaos: Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Devastating Rain Wrath

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has experienced catastrophic monsoon rains causing 280 deaths, including landslides and flooding, as well as severe infrastructure damage. The state remains vigilant amid ongoing restoration efforts, with authorities urging public caution due to the continuing threat of natural calamities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:32 IST
Monsoon Chaos: Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Devastating Rain Wrath
Vehicles stand stuck in silt following heavy rain in Kullu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 280 lives since June 20. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 145 perished in rain-related calamities, while 135 died in road accidents.

Landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts have been deadly, with Kangra and Mandi districts recording the highest casualties. The disaster has also left 342 injured, killed 1,803 animals, and severely damaged properties and infrastructure across the state.

The estimated loss to public infrastructure reaches over ₹2,28,126.72 lakh, with major impacts on the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector. Authorities continue restoration work despite challenges posed by persistent rain and landslides, urging people to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025