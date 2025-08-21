Monsoon Chaos: Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Devastating Rain Wrath

The monsoon season has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, claiming 280 lives since June 20. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), 145 perished in rain-related calamities, while 135 died in road accidents.

Landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts have been deadly, with Kangra and Mandi districts recording the highest casualties. The disaster has also left 342 injured, killed 1,803 animals, and severely damaged properties and infrastructure across the state.

The estimated loss to public infrastructure reaches over ₹2,28,126.72 lakh, with major impacts on the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector. Authorities continue restoration work despite challenges posed by persistent rain and landslides, urging people to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)