Vice Presidential Race Set with High-Profile Contenders

The Election Commission of India has appointed senior officers as observers for the Vice Presidential election between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy and C P Radhakrishnan. Nominations close on August 21 with voting on September 9. This pivotal contest follows Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 19:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial development ahead of India's Vice Presidential election, the Election Commission of India appointed two additional secretaries to oversee the process. With the election slated for September 9, the contest features Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, supported by the INDIA bloc, against NDA's candidate, C P Radhakrishnan.

Nominations remain open until August 21, with candidates allowed to withdraw by August 25. The secretary-level officers named as Observers are Sushil Kumar Lohani from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D. Anandan from the Ministry of Finance, ensuring a fair electoral procedure.

On the reserve list is Joint Secretary Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade from the Ministry of Rural Development. Justice Reddy filed his nomination today, expressing honor and commitment to uphold constitutional values if elected. His nomination was backed by senior opposition leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, underscoring the importance of this political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

