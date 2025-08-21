Markets Tread Carefully Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

European stock markets experienced a downturn on Thursday, mirrored by a lower opening on Wall Street, as traders maintained a cautious stance ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole meeting.

The focal point of the gathering will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, awaited on Friday, set to offer potential insights into a possible rate cut in September. During Asian trading, stocks maintained recent highs with Australia's benchmark reaching a new peak. In contrast, the European session found gains difficult to achieve.

In response to a weak payrolls report earlier this month, traders had previously increased their bets on a September rate cut, although optimism diminished following the Fed's July meeting minutes. Analysts tie the recent pullback in tech stocks to concerns over underwhelming AI investment returns, while vibrant euro zone business activity and political moves in the U.S. add layers of complexity to the current market climate.

