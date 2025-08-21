Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Lives of Three Schoolgirls in Jharkhand
A lightning strike in Narkopi, Ranchi, has resulted in the tragic deaths of three young schoolgirls. Anjali Kujur, Pari Oraon, and Basmati Oraon were headed home from school when disaster struck. Further details on the heartbreaking incident are awaited.
In a tragic incident today, three young schoolgirls lost their lives due to a lightning strike in the Narkopi area of rural Ranchi, Jharkhand. The local police confirmed the fatalities.
The victims have been identified as Anjali Kujur, 7, Pari Oraon, 5, and Basmati Oraon, 10. The girls were reportedly returning home from school when the fatal lightning occurred.
Authorities are currently investigating the scene, and more information is expected to be released as details become available. This unfortunate event adds to a series of weather-related tragedies in the region.
