PM Modi Unveils Rs 13,000 Crore Projects in Bihar, Revolutionizes Infrastructure

In a significant drive to enhance Bihar's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for several projects totaling approximately Rs 13,000 crore in Gaya on Friday. The event was marked by a roadshow, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other state dignitaries in attendance.

The Prime Minister flagged off two major train services — the Amrit Bharat Express from Gaya to Delhi, designed to provide improved passenger amenities, and the Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma to boost tourism across Buddhist sites. He also set the stage for numerous urban infrastructure undertakings valued at approximately Rs 1,260 crore, focusing on sewerage systems and water supply networks under the AMRUT 2.0 initiative.

A highlight of the projects was the inauguration of the Aunta-Simaria bridge, a six-lane structure over the Ganga River, which aims to greatly enhance connectivity between Mokama and Begusarai. This 8.15 km long bridge, costing over Rs 1,870 crore, replaces the old rail-cum-road bridge, offering improved routes for heavy vehicles, thereby enhancing economic integration and accessibility in the region.

Additionally, Modi inaugurated a pivotal section of NH-31 and other roadway improvements to ease congestion and bolster local economies. The Prime Minister also emphasized strengthening Bihar's energy framework by launching the Buxar Thermal Power Plant. The inauguration of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Muzaffarpur marks a major development in regional health services, promising advanced cancer treatment facilities. The installation of a modern Sewerage Treatment Plant under the Namami Gange project seeks to cleanse the Ganga while advancing sanitary standards.

