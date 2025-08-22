Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukraine Strikes Russia's Druzhba Pipeline

Ukraine's military targeted the Unecha oil pumping station on the Druzhba pipeline, disrupting Europe-bound oil supplies from Russia. The ongoing conflict has seen increased attacks on energy infrastructure by both Russia and Ukraine, with significant implications for countries reliant on these energy routes, like Hungary and Slovakia.

Ukraine's military has once again targeted Russia's critical Unecha oil pumping station, part of the Europe-bound Druzhba pipeline, a strategic move confirmed by the commander of Ukraine's unmanned systems forces late Thursday. Consequently, Hungary announced a halt in oil deliveries.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated, with both nations intensifying attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. Kyiv has been targeting Russian refineries to disrupt its energy exports and reduce revenue fueling Russia's military efforts. In retaliation, Russia has launched rockets and drones at Ukraine's gas facilities, impairing Kyiv's gas import capabilities.

The Druzhba pipeline, transporting oil from Russia to Hungary, Slovakia, and beyond, has been a recurring target this month. Slovakia and Hungary, heavily reliant on Russian energy, face significant disruptions. The Hungarian Foreign Minister confirmed halted deliveries, framing the attack as a threat to their energy security.

