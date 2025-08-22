Brazil's Soy Moratorium Faces Legal Scrutiny Amid Environmental Concerns

Brazil's crucial soy moratorium, a pact crucial in mitigating deforestation in the Amazon, is under intense examination as government agencies contest its legality. The Brazilian antitrust regulator CADE's investigation raises significant concerns among global grain traders.

This week, CADE intensified the probe by suspending the two-decade-old agreement that ensures traders refrain from purchasing soybeans grown on newly deforested farms. Alexandre Barreto de Souza, CADE's General Superintendent, pointed to evidence suggesting the moratorium functions as a cartel that breaches competition laws.

The Environment Ministry and federal prosecutors firmly defend the moratorium. Andre Lima from the Environment Ministry cautioned that annulling the moratorium might increase pressure on the Amazon, reviving deforestation trends from the past decades. This legal push-pull could shape the future of the Amazon's preservation strategy.