India's Vision: A Global Order Rooted in Responsibility and Equality

In a significant address at The Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025 in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh articulated India's aspiration for a global order where power and responsibility converge. Singh emphasized India's commitment to a world view rooted in the welfare of all, mutual harmony, and respect among nations.

Rajnath Singh, a prominent BJP leader, underscored the nation's ethos, which perceives global dynamics not as a contest for supremacy but as a collaborative journey. He stressed that true strength lies in caring and committing to global well-being rather than seeking narrow interests.

Highlighting India's remarkable economic transformation over the past decade, Singh referenced economist Jagdish Bhagwati's remark about India's changing role with the World Bank. Singh asserted that a new global order, marked by equality and cooperation, can emerge under India's leadership, helping to eliminate inequality, insecurity, and uncertainty worldwide.

