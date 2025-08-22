The Clock is Ticking: Europe's Diplomatic Deadline with Iran

In a critical juncture for international diplomacy, Europe has reiterated its dedication to peace talks, as nuclear negotiations with Iran approach a crucial deadline. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, after discussions with British and French counterparts and the EU foreign policy chief, emphasized an urgent need for Iran to make substantive commitments to avert automatic sanctions.

The European representatives have made it clear they will not allow the expiration of the snapback sanctions mechanism without a verifiable agreement in place. Wadephul shared on social media platform X that the window for diplomatic resolution is narrowing, putting pressure on Iran to act promptly.

Political directors from Europe are set to engage with Iranian officials in the coming week, in hopes of forging a durable agreement and maintaining diplomatic channels. Europe's approach highlights both the need for immediate action and their hope for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)