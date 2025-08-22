Left Menu

Premier Energies Powers Ahead: New 1.2 GW Solar Cell Line Revolutionizes Renewable Energy

Premier Energies has launched a 1.2-GW solar cell line with an investment of Rs 642 crore. Utilizing advanced Topcon technology, the project aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative. The firm plans to expand its solar manufacturing capacity significantly, contributing to India's renewable energy industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Premier Energies commenced commercial operations of its advanced 1.2-GW solar cell line on Friday, an ambitious project constructed at an investment of Rs 642 crore.

The facility, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, will produce cutting-edge 620 W DCR Topcon solar modules, which are lauded for their high efficiency compared to previous Mono Perc models. This landmark initiative is supported by government policies encouraging the development of superior technological solutions in the renewable sector.

Chiranjeev Saluja, MD & CEO of Premier Energies, expressed that the initiative represents the technology of the future, offering significant advantages to solar power investors and consumers. The project reinforces India's Domestic Content Requirement regulations, contributing to the 'Make in India' vision. The company, listed on the BSE, is a key player in the renewable energy sector with plans for considerable capacity expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

