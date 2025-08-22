Missile Threat from Yemen Triggers Alert in Tel Aviv
Air raid sirens were activated in Tel Aviv following the Israeli military's identification of a missile launched from Yemen. The military engaged aerial defense systems to intercept the threat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST
Air raid sirens echoed throughout Tel Aviv on Friday as the Israeli military reported a missile launch traced back to Yemen, posing a direct threat to Israeli safety.
The military swiftly took action by deploying aerial defense systems, aiming to nullify the perceived danger.
This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, prompting heightened security measures in affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement