Missile Threat from Yemen Triggers Alert in Tel Aviv

Air raid sirens were activated in Tel Aviv following the Israeli military's identification of a missile launched from Yemen. The military engaged aerial defense systems to intercept the threat.

Updated: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:39 IST
Air raid sirens echoed throughout Tel Aviv on Friday as the Israeli military reported a missile launch traced back to Yemen, posing a direct threat to Israeli safety.

The military swiftly took action by deploying aerial defense systems, aiming to nullify the perceived danger.

This development marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, prompting heightened security measures in affected areas.

