Tragic Family Drowning Incident in Bihar

A heart-wrenching tragedy struck Bihar's Purnea district as five members of a single family drowned in the Kari Kosi river. The incident unfolded when a nine-year-old girl slipped into the river on Friday evening, officials reported.

The child's aunt noticed her peril and immediately dived in to save her, followed by three other family members who joined the rescue attempt. Sadly, all succumbed to the strong currents, local authorities confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Sulochana Devi, Gauri Kumari, Shekhar Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Sachin Kumar. District officials, aided by local residents, recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examinations, according to District Magistrate Anshul Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)