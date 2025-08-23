PM Modi Launches Urban Development Blitz in Gujarat: Major Projects Unveiled in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

On August 25 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a transformative phase for Gujarat by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of urban projects worth Rs 2,548 crore. These initiatives coincide with Gujarat celebrating its Urban Development Year, marking two decades since Modi's launch of urban development efforts during his tenure as Chief Minister.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister is set to unveil urban projects valued at Rs 2,267 crore. Key initiatives include the rehabilitation of 1,449 slum units in Ramapir Tekra and the provision of basic amenities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A major water supply enhancement project to provide clean drinking water across 10 villages in Daskroi taluka will also be inaugurated.

Further projects include modern infrastructure developments such as water distribution stations, new road systems, and a mini sports complex, aiming to bolster Ahmedabad's image as a burgeoning urban hub. The Gandhinagar initiatives include modern road facilities, improved sanitation, and comprehensive water and sewage systems, addressing foundational urban challenges and benefiting tens of thousands of citizens.