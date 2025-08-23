Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Urban Development Blitz in Gujarat: Major Projects Unveiled in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for massive urban projects worth Rs 2,548 crore in Gujarat on August 25-26. These projects, spanning Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, mark a significant stride in Gujarat's urban development journey, enhancing infrastructure, sanitation, and water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:51 IST
PM Modi Launches Urban Development Blitz in Gujarat: Major Projects Unveiled in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On August 25 and 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a transformative phase for Gujarat by inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of urban projects worth Rs 2,548 crore. These initiatives coincide with Gujarat celebrating its Urban Development Year, marking two decades since Modi's launch of urban development efforts during his tenure as Chief Minister.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister is set to unveil urban projects valued at Rs 2,267 crore. Key initiatives include the rehabilitation of 1,449 slum units in Ramapir Tekra and the provision of basic amenities under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A major water supply enhancement project to provide clean drinking water across 10 villages in Daskroi taluka will also be inaugurated.

Further projects include modern infrastructure developments such as water distribution stations, new road systems, and a mini sports complex, aiming to bolster Ahmedabad's image as a burgeoning urban hub. The Gandhinagar initiatives include modern road facilities, improved sanitation, and comprehensive water and sewage systems, addressing foundational urban challenges and benefiting tens of thousands of citizens.

TRENDING

1
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
2
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
3
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
4
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025