Defence Committee Explores Future of Indian Aeronautics in Bengaluru

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited Bengaluru from August 22 to 23, engaging in key discussions with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO). The focus was on the upgradation of various defence programs and projects, specifically those related to aeronautical systems and technologies.

Led by Chairman Radha Mohan Singh, the 10-member committee also toured the facilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Here, they were briefed on HAL's modernization strategies and the progress of essential indigenisation initiatives. They witnessed a showcase of state-of-the-art aircraft, including the LCA Mk 1A.

In a related development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced significant orders for Tejas fighter aircraft, underscoring India's strides in indigenous defence manufacturing. The orders worth Rs 66,000 crore mark a milestone in bolstering India's aeronautical capabilities.

