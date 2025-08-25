Landslides Disrupt Udhampur, Blocking Roads and Crushing Structures
Heavy rains trigger landslides in Jammu's Udhampur, blocking roads and crushing a petrol pump. Efforts are ongoing to clear Dhar Road while officials assess flood impacts.
- Country:
- India
In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rains have caused significant disruptions with large boulders blocking the Dhar Road at Dudar Nullah. Local residents expressed their frustrations as the road blockage affected vehicular movement, highlighting challenges during the monsoon season.
In a related incident, a massive landslide occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in the destruction of a petrol pump. Owner Jai Pal Singh Jamwal reported no casualties due to preemptive safety measures following visible cracks in the nearby mountain.
Authorities, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are closely monitoring the situation. A meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu with senior officials addressed the ongoing flood conditions affecting the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drives
Jammu and Kashmir Bans Pen Drives to Boost Cybersecurity
Hopes Pinned on October Supreme Court Deadline for Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Supreme Court Denies Early Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Appeal
Debate Ignites Over Government Takeover of Schools in Kashmir