Landslides Disrupt Udhampur, Blocking Roads and Crushing Structures

In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rains have caused significant disruptions with large boulders blocking the Dhar Road at Dudar Nullah. Local residents expressed their frustrations as the road blockage affected vehicular movement, highlighting challenges during the monsoon season.

In a related incident, a massive landslide occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting in the destruction of a petrol pump. Owner Jai Pal Singh Jamwal reported no casualties due to preemptive safety measures following visible cracks in the nearby mountain.

Authorities, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are closely monitoring the situation. A meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu with senior officials addressed the ongoing flood conditions affecting the region.

