IITs and IIMs: Paving the Path for India's Future
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the 56th IIT Council Meeting, focusing on making IITs inclusive and research-focused to lead India's progress by 2047. Meanwhile, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed, establishing an IIM in Guwahati to advance education in Assam.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presided over the 56th IIT Council Meeting. The focus was on transforming Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) into institutions that are more inclusive and research-oriented, in alignment with the evolving needs of the 21st century. This initiative aims to position IITs as leaders in India's scientific and societal advancement by 2047, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Samriddh, Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
In a social media post, Pradhan expressed satisfaction in leading the council meeting, underlining the roadmap for the next 25 years towards enhancing the inclusivity and research capabilities of IITs. He praised IITs as vital assets in India's education system, highlighting their crucial role in achieving national developmental goals.
In related developments, Pradhan lauded the passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as a significant achievement for Assam's educational landscape. The new IIM in Guwahati, conceived through a trilateral agreement involving the Union Government, Assam Government, and ULFA, aims to eliminate regional educational disparities and fuel Assam's economic and educational growth, further supported by the 'Ashtalakshmi' concept under the 'Purvodaya' vision.
