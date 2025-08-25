Political Strife Unfolds: DMK and Congress Leaders Challenge Amit Shah's Constitutional Bill

In a charged exchange, DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed Amit Shah's assertions regarding the Constitution Amendment Bill, deriding the BJP as "liars" intent on behaving like "monarchs," not democrats. Elangovan alleged widespread misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, underlining the party's alleged disregard for democratic principles.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore intensified the critique, deriding Shah's moral authority as "the greatest joke of the century." Tagore contested Shah's credibility, recalling past controversies and emphasizing the internal opposition the bill faces, even from BJP's allies. He expressed confidence in the bill's eventual failure in Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel echoed the skepticism, labeling the bill a "weapon" in the hands of the police. He criticized the procedural handling of the bill's introduction. Despite immense criticism, Shah expressed optimism for its passage, citing its aim to ensure accountability of public officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)