Political Strife Unfolds: DMK and Congress Leaders Challenge Amit Shah's Constitutional Bill
DMK leader TKS Elangovan and Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Bhupesh Baghel criticize Union Minister Amit Shah over the Constitution Amendment Bill. Elangovan accuses the BJP of undermining democracy, while Tagore and Baghel mock Shah's moral stance, highlighting dissent within BJP allies. Despite opposition, Shah remains confident.
In a charged exchange, DMK leader TKS Elangovan dismissed Amit Shah's assertions regarding the Constitution Amendment Bill, deriding the BJP as "liars" intent on behaving like "monarchs," not democrats. Elangovan alleged widespread misuse of the Enforcement Directorate, underlining the party's alleged disregard for democratic principles.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore intensified the critique, deriding Shah's moral authority as "the greatest joke of the century." Tagore contested Shah's credibility, recalling past controversies and emphasizing the internal opposition the bill faces, even from BJP's allies. He expressed confidence in the bill's eventual failure in Parliament.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel echoed the skepticism, labeling the bill a "weapon" in the hands of the police. He criticized the procedural handling of the bill's introduction. Despite immense criticism, Shah expressed optimism for its passage, citing its aim to ensure accountability of public officials.
