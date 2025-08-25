Supreme Court Dismisses KA Paul's Plea on Nimisha Priya Case Media Gag
The Supreme Court has dismissed KA Paul's plea for a media gag on the Nimisha Priya case, stating that the government alone will provide updates. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified misinformation on donations and continues diplomatic efforts to assist Priya, whose execution in Yemen has been postponed.
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition from KA Paul seeking to ban media coverage relating to Nimisha Priya, an Indian woman on death row in Yemen. The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, ruled against the plea following Paul's request to withdraw his application.
The Court endorsed the Central government's position that only official media briefings would provide updates on Priya's case to prevent media speculation from influencing proceedings. Simultaneously, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) refuted false claims circulating on social media about donations for Priya, clarifying these to be unfounded.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that Priya's execution date has been postponed due to India's diplomatic efforts. Despite rumors, Jaiswal stressed that the initial death sentence remains in place, with the government actively engaging in discussions with Yemen and allied nations to secure a resolution.
