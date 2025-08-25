Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes Shah Over Controversial Amendment Bill

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, questioning the inclusion of 'criminals' in politics. The bill, introduced in Parliament, proposes that jailed leaders, such as PMs or CMs, be removed from office if detained for serious offenses exceeding 30 days.

25-08-2025
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a stand on Monday against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the contentious Constitution Amendment Bill. Kejriwal's scathing remarks questioned the morality and legal consequences for politicians who integrate 'criminals' into political spheres and later elevate them to positions of power.

The critique follows Shah's introduction of the 130th Amendment Bill in the recent Parliament session, which proposes that Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, or Ministers facing jail terms exceeding 30 days for serious charges should be removed from office. This sparked protest from Opposition parties, who termed it unconstitutional and accused the BJP of using it as a tool against non-BJP leaders.

Amit Shah responded by highlighting that past leaders, like Indira Gandhi, sought similar protections for top government positions. He noted that this amendment aims to uphold democratic dignity, challenging Opposition parties to participate in a democratic debate rather than obstructing the legislative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

