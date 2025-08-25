Supreme Court Halts Legal Action Against Ashoka University Professor Over Social Media Posts

In an interim ruling on Monday, the Supreme Court intervened by barring a Magistrate from considering the chargesheet against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, associate professor and head of Political Science at Ashoka University. This follows Mahmudabad's social media posts about Operation Sindoor, raising questions about procedural conduct.

The legal imbroglio emerged when Haryana Police informed the court about its closure report in one First Information Report (FIR) against Mahmudabad, and a chargesheet being filed in another. In response, a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi quashed the FIR with the closure report, halting further action.

The court's move follows concerns raised by Mahmudabad's legal counsel, Kapil Sibal, regarding the unjust chargesheet in one FIR. Despite previous interim bail, Mahmudabad was apprehended on claims of undermining India's integrity due to his controversial social media statements. The State Women's Commission also criticized these remarks for purportedly disparaging women officers and inciting communal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)