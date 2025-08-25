India Witnesses Surge in Women's Workforce Participation
India has experienced a significant increase in women's employment, with participation nearly doubling from 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24. Government initiatives have contributed to this growth, enhancing female entrepreneurship, employability, and participation in the formal workforce, crucial for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.
India has seen a remarkable increase in women's workforce participation, with rates nearly doubling from 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24, the labour ministry reported on Monday.
The unemployment rate has concurrently dropped from 5.6% to 3.2% in the same period, illustrating an improvement in job opportunities for women. This growth is particularly notable in rural areas, where female employment surged by 96%, compared to a 43% increase in urban regions.
Government efforts, including various initiatives and schemes, have bolstered female entrepreneurship and employability, reflecting a paradigm shift towards women-led development. With numerous policies promoting education, skill development, and entrepreneurship, women are becoming pivotal in shaping India's economic landscape.
