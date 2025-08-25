Prime Minister Modi's Transformative Visit: Pioneering Projects Unveiled in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a two-day visit to Gujarat with a grand reception in Ahmedabad, where he partook in a vibrant roadshow. During this visit, he is set to unveil a slew of development projects exceeding Rs 5,400 crore at Khodaldham Ground, emphasizing infrastructure and regional connectivity.

According to an August 24th release from the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will inaugurate the localized production of hybrid battery electrodes and spearhead the export of electric vehicles to 100 countries from Hansalpur, Ahmedabad. Additionally, he will launch railway projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore, fostering enhanced connectivity across the region.

The Prime Minister's ambitious agenda includes the inauguration of road infrastructure and power distribution projects, designed to bolster transportation efficiency and fortify the state's electrical network against adverse conditions. These initiatives align with his vision for sustainable and comprehensive regional development, promising significant economic and industrial advancements.

