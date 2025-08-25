Left Menu

India as a Global Partner in Food Security

India has the potential to enhance global food security through technologies and best practices, as discussed between a senior WFP official and India's Ministry of Agriculture. The country's social protection systems, women's empowerment initiatives, and climate-resilient strategies serve as valuable global models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing global food security, a senior World Food Programme (WFP) official indicated on Monday. The statement was part of a broader discourse on strengthening collaboration with India in combating global food insecurity.

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director of the WFP, conferred with Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The discussions revolved around WFP's operations at various administrative tiers.

Skau highlighted India's progress in social protection, women's economic empowerment, and climate-resilient efforts as exemplary models for international adaptation. New advancements in India's agricultural sector were also on the table, shedding light on innovations like crop insurance, digital agriculture, and traceability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

