High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump Warns Putin and Zelenskiy

In a move that highlights the fragile state of international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of possible consequences if Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy do not meet.

The statement came amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, putting immense pressure on both leaders to negotiate a solution.

President Trump's intervention underscores the significant role of diplomatic efforts in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)