Left Menu

Jurassic Discovery in Jaisalmer: Unearthing India's Prehistoric Treasure

A 201.4-million-year-old phytosaur fossil has been discovered in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking a significant paleontological find. Experts confirm it's a Jurassic-era crocodile-like reptile, coexisting with dinosaurs. The discovery not only enriches scientific understanding but also boosts potential geotourism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:47 IST
Jurassic Discovery in Jaisalmer: Unearthing India's Prehistoric Treasure
201-million-year-old Jurassic-era fossil unearthed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a significant fossil find of a 201.4-million-year-old phytosaur has been unearthed, stirring excitement in the scientific community. Resembling crocodiles and having coexisted with dinosaurs, this discovery reflects a major breakthrough in India's geological history, as stated by experts from Jodhpur's Jai Narain Vyas University.

VS Parihar, Dean of the Faculty of Earth System Science, remarked that this remarkable find places India alongside England in notable Jurassic-era discoveries. Found in Megha village, the fossil includes vertebrate remains and is believed to be the same as creatures from the Jurassic period.

Senior hydrogeologist Narayan Das Inakhiya emphasized the discovery's importance, highlighting its potential to transform Jaisalmer into a geotourism hotspot. Inakhiya noted that this is not just a scientific victory but could pave new paths for tourism and educational development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

Elon Musk's xAI Sues Tech Giants in Antitrust Clash Over AI Monopolies

 Global
2
IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

IgM: Redefining the Role of Human Antibodies

 India
3
Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

Violence Erupts: Community Demands Justice For Murdered Children

 India
4
Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Endeavors: U.S. and Israel's Push on Gaza Hostage Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025