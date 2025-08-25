Jurassic Discovery in Jaisalmer: Unearthing India's Prehistoric Treasure
A 201.4-million-year-old phytosaur fossil has been discovered in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, marking a significant paleontological find. Experts confirm it's a Jurassic-era crocodile-like reptile, coexisting with dinosaurs. The discovery not only enriches scientific understanding but also boosts potential geotourism in the region.
In Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, a significant fossil find of a 201.4-million-year-old phytosaur has been unearthed, stirring excitement in the scientific community. Resembling crocodiles and having coexisted with dinosaurs, this discovery reflects a major breakthrough in India's geological history, as stated by experts from Jodhpur's Jai Narain Vyas University.
VS Parihar, Dean of the Faculty of Earth System Science, remarked that this remarkable find places India alongside England in notable Jurassic-era discoveries. Found in Megha village, the fossil includes vertebrate remains and is believed to be the same as creatures from the Jurassic period.
Senior hydrogeologist Narayan Das Inakhiya emphasized the discovery's importance, highlighting its potential to transform Jaisalmer into a geotourism hotspot. Inakhiya noted that this is not just a scientific victory but could pave new paths for tourism and educational development in the region.
