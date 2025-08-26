Stealth Frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri: Enhancing India's Maritime Prowess

In a crucial development for India's naval capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will oversee the commissioning of two cutting-edge stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri. This event, scheduled at the Eastern Naval Command, signifies the Indian Navy's growing prowess and commitment to maritime security.

Udaygiri and Himgiri represent the latest advancements in India's Project 17 A frigates, featuring sophisticated weaponry and stealth designs. Their commissioning marks the first time two frontline surface combatants, constructed at distinct shipyards, are inducted simultaneously, underscoring India's burgeoning naval prowess.

The two frigates are pivotal in India's naval modernization agenda, reflecting strides in defense self-reliance. With substantial indigenous content, they fortify India's maritime strength, ready to address security challenges across the Indian Ocean Region with advanced capabilities.

