Kejriwal Criticizes Government Over AAP Leader House Raid
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal criticizes government following ED raids on AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, labeling it as agency misuse. Kejriwal claims AAP is targeted for opposing government policies. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia links raid to a revelation about PM Modi's academic credentials, alleging an attempt to divert attention.
On Tuesday, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vehemently criticized the Union Government in response to raids conducted on the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal alleged that the raids signify the government's misuse of agencies, targeting AAP for being the most vocal critic of the Centre's policies.
Kejriwal took to social media platform 'X' to state that the Modi government's tactics to suppress AAP's voice will not deter their resolve. He claimed that investigations such as these are unprecedented in the political history, aimed at marginalizing AAP's opposition to what he deemed as corrupt practices and poor governance.
Adding to the critique, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that the raids were an attempt to deflect public attention from recent discussions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's questionable academic credentials. He criticized the timing of the raids as coinciding with significant disclosures about PM Modi's alleged fake degree. The raids were executed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following reports of irregularities in Delhi's hospital construction projects.
