NHRC Intervenes After Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi

The NHRC of India is investigating the collapse of a building in Delhi's Daryaganj area that claimed the lives of three laborers. The incident highlights inadequate safety measures for workers. Authorities have been asked to submit reports, and charges of negligence have been filed against responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation following media reports on a tragic building collapse that killed three laborers in Delhi's Daryaganj area on August 20, 2025.

The incident occurred when part of a four-story building under construction collapsed, trapping workers beneath the debris. Approximately 15 workers were on-site, and three migrant laborers from Bihar lost their lives.

This tragedy raises critical questions about safety standards in Delhi construction sites. The NHRC demands reports within two weeks from local authorities and charges have been filed against the building owner and contractor for negligence.

