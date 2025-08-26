NHRC Intervenes After Tragic Building Collapse in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has initiated an investigation following media reports on a tragic building collapse that killed three laborers in Delhi's Daryaganj area on August 20, 2025.

The incident occurred when part of a four-story building under construction collapsed, trapping workers beneath the debris. Approximately 15 workers were on-site, and three migrant laborers from Bihar lost their lives.

This tragedy raises critical questions about safety standards in Delhi construction sites. The NHRC demands reports within two weeks from local authorities and charges have been filed against the building owner and contractor for negligence.