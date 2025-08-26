Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declined to comment on Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's recent recital of the RSS anthem in the Assembly. The Congress high command, he indicated, will address the issue if deemed necessary. The incident occurred amid a debate on state responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:25 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has stirred political discourse, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara opted to remain silent regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recital of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the state Assembly.

Parameshwara underscored the Congress party's hierarchical structure, emphasizing the role of the high command in overseeing the actions of its leaders. He reassured that Shivakumar's actions would be reviewed by the high command, which would decide on any necessary response.

The incident unfolded on August 22 during an Assembly session debate, where Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem following a heated exchange with BJP MLA R Ashoka over the state's responsibility in the RCB stampede incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

Unveiling the Past: Rediscovering Stone Age Settlements Under the Sea

 Global
2
Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

Trump's Fed Shake-Up: Dollar Slides Amid Central Bank Tensions

 Global
3
Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

Tragic Discovery: Teenager's Mysterious Death in Forest

 India
4
Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

Waaree Energies Secures Major US Solar Module Order

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025