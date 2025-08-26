Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara declined to comment on Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's recent recital of the RSS anthem in the Assembly. The Congress high command, he indicated, will address the issue if deemed necessary. The incident occurred amid a debate on state responsibilities.
In a move that has stirred political discourse, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara opted to remain silent regarding Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's recital of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the state Assembly.
Parameshwara underscored the Congress party's hierarchical structure, emphasizing the role of the high command in overseeing the actions of its leaders. He reassured that Shivakumar's actions would be reviewed by the high command, which would decide on any necessary response.
The incident unfolded on August 22 during an Assembly session debate, where Shivakumar recited the RSS anthem following a heated exchange with BJP MLA R Ashoka over the state's responsibility in the RCB stampede incident.
