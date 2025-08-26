Karnataka Deputy CM Offers Apology Over RSS Anthem Recital

On Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar sought to clarify his position following the controversy over his recital of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) anthem in the Assembly. He stated that he was merely joking with BJP leaders and did not intend to offend anyone.

During a press conference, Shivakumar explained, "I was only pulling their (BJP) leg. Some individuals are politicizing the issue and misleading the public. I apologize if anyone's feelings were hurt." Rumors had circulated about potential ties with BJP and RSS, but Shivakumar reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party.

Shivakumar was resolute, declaring, "My allegiance is to Congress alone. I've been tasked to lead the party in the state, and I stand by it unwaveringly." The incident occurred when BJP MLA R Ashoka criticized the state government over a stadium stampede, prompting Shivakumar to recite lines from the RSS anthem during the assembly debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)