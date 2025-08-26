Amritsar Police Dismantle Cross-Border Gun Smuggling Ring
Amritsar police have dismantled a gun smuggling ring with the arrest of Amit Singh and the seizure of five 9mm Glock pistols. Linked to Pakistan-based smugglers, Singh was intercepted en route to a delivery, revealing drone-smuggled weapons. Further arrests and investigations are anticipated.
In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled an international gun smuggling operation with the arrest of a key suspect and the confiscation of firearms. Police announced the arrest of Amit Singh, who was allegedly part of a network smuggling weapons into Punjab.
The raid led to the recovery of five sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols and four magazines, along with the seizure of a black motorcycle reportedly used for delivering the arms. Amit Singh's connections reportedly extend to Pakistan-based handlers, aiming to destabilize regional peace and security.
Authorities acted on intelligence to intercept Singh, revealing the smuggling methods, including drones dropping weapons at predetermined sites. With a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act registered, law enforcement officials expect further arrests and weapon recoveries as investigations continue.
