Amritsar Police Dismantle Cross-Border Gun Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled an international gun smuggling operation with the arrest of a key suspect and the confiscation of firearms. Police announced the arrest of Amit Singh, who was allegedly part of a network smuggling weapons into Punjab.

The raid led to the recovery of five sophisticated 9mm Glock pistols and four magazines, along with the seizure of a black motorcycle reportedly used for delivering the arms. Amit Singh's connections reportedly extend to Pakistan-based handlers, aiming to destabilize regional peace and security.

Authorities acted on intelligence to intercept Singh, revealing the smuggling methods, including drones dropping weapons at predetermined sites. With a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act registered, law enforcement officials expect further arrests and weapon recoveries as investigations continue.

