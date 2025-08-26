Left Menu

Navy Commissions Stealth Frigates Amid Growing Maritime Strength

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi underscored the Indian Navy's enhanced maritime capabilities at the commissioning ceremony of two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. Highlighting the success of 'Operation Sindoor', Tripathi stated that these vessels fortify India’s naval deterrence, marking a milestone in indigenous shipbuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:47 IST
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy's maritime prowess took a significant leap forward as Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlighted its strategic role in national security. Speaking at the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, Admiral Tripathi emphasized their importance as a credible deterrent against threats.

Addressing the ceremony attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Admiral Tripathi underscored the ongoing relevance of 'Operation Sindoor', noting that the Navy would take the initiative if future challenges arise. He cited the strategic impact during the operation, which effectively immobilized the Pakistani Navy.

The new frigates, lauded for their stealth and advanced capabilities, reflect India's robust indigenous shipbuilding progress. Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, they signify a historic benchmark in Indian naval modernization, enhancing defense readiness in the Indian Ocean Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

