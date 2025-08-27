Screwworm Alert: USDA Responds to Human Case in U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed details about a recent human case of screwworm, highlighting the ongoing threat to the country's agriculture, particularly in the cattle industry. This incident marks the only reported human case this year, with no immediate risk to the broader farm sector.

Screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite, continues to move northward through Central America and southern Mexico, posing potential risks to livestock. An infestation could significantly impact the economy, notably in Texas, the leading cattle-producing state. USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Vaden addressed the issue at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, acknowledging USDA's recent awareness of the case.

To combat the screwworm threat, the USDA plans to open a $750 million facility in Texas for producing sterile flies to control the parasite population. Concurrently, U.S. relations with Mexico face strain due to restricted cattle imports as both nations work to prevent the pest's spread across borders.