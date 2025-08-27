Boeing Defense Halts Talks with Machinists Union
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union reported a delay in negotiations with Boeing Defense, which informed them talks will not resume in St. Louis until after Labor Day. Boeing has not commented on the situation or provided a definite date for discussions.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union (IAM) revealed on Tuesday that Boeing Defense has paused negotiations.
The company communicated with the union, stating that discussions would not resume in St. Louis until after the Labor Day holiday.
Despite requests, Boeing has yet to provide a comment on this delay or offer a specific timeline for future talks.
