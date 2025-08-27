Left Menu

Boeing Defense Halts Talks with Machinists Union

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union reported a delay in negotiations with Boeing Defense, which informed them talks will not resume in St. Louis until after Labor Day. Boeing has not commented on the situation or provided a definite date for discussions.

27-08-2025
