Left Menu

Newborn's Severed Head Found at Patiala Hospital Sparks Investigation

Patiala police discovered a newborn's head at Rajindra Hospital's Ward Number 4. Senior Superintendent Varun Sharma stated that a comprehensive investigation including CCTV examination is underway to identify perpetrators responsible for this tragic incident, promising strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:33 IST
Newborn's Severed Head Found at Patiala Hospital Sparks Investigation
Patiala SSP Varun Sharma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing discovery, Patiala police have recovered the severed head of a newborn at Rajindra Hospital's Ward Number 4. The incident, reported on Tuesday, is being meticulously investigated.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma emphasized to the media that law enforcement swiftly reacted to the report, closely inspecting all available CCTV footage at the hospital to gather crucial evidence.

Authorities are determined to trace and hold accountable the individuals involved in this appalling crime, with the superintendent vowing strict measures against the perpetrators. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025