Newborn's Severed Head Found at Patiala Hospital Sparks Investigation
Patiala police discovered a newborn's head at Rajindra Hospital's Ward Number 4. Senior Superintendent Varun Sharma stated that a comprehensive investigation including CCTV examination is underway to identify perpetrators responsible for this tragic incident, promising strict action.
In a disturbing discovery, Patiala police have recovered the severed head of a newborn at Rajindra Hospital's Ward Number 4. The incident, reported on Tuesday, is being meticulously investigated.
Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma emphasized to the media that law enforcement swiftly reacted to the report, closely inspecting all available CCTV footage at the hospital to gather crucial evidence.
Authorities are determined to trace and hold accountable the individuals involved in this appalling crime, with the superintendent vowing strict measures against the perpetrators. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
