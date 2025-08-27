Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Escalation with India

President Donald Trump's move to double tariffs on Indian imports ignited escalating tensions between the United States and India, marking a significant strain on the economic ties between the world's two largest democracies.

Effective Wednesday, the newly imposed tariffs target a wide range of goods, including garments, jewelry, and chemicals, and reach as high as 50%. This decision comes in the wake of failed negotiations and is anticipated to disrupt the competitive stance of nearly 55% of Indian exports to the U.S.

Experts warn that the prolonged tariffs may dent India's burgeoning role as an alternative manufacturing hub to China. Despite the trade friction, both countries reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening bilateral ties and the Quad partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)