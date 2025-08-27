Drone Strikes Disrupt Power in Ukraine's Poltava Region

A Russian drone attack overnight inflicted damage on an energy sector facility in Ukraine's central Poltava region, as confirmed by the governor on Wednesday.

The attack caused a temporary power outage to consumers, which has since been restored, according to Governor Volodymyr Kohut's statement on Telegram. The incident also led to power cuts in parts of Sumy after Russia targeted critical infrastructure facilities, according to local officials.

All water utility facilities were without power, relying on emergency backups as of Wednesday morning, reported Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of Sumy's military administration. Healthcare facilities also turned to backup power sources, he added.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 74 out of 95 drones launched by Russia overnight, while 21 drones hit nine locations across the country. Last week, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry stated that energy installations had been attacked 2,900 times since March alone.

Russia, having denied targeting civilians since the escalation of its invasion over three years ago, claims energy systems are legitimate targets due to their alleged role in supporting Ukraine's war efforts.

