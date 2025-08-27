Left Menu

Kerala's Respected IPS Officer Mahipal Yadav Passes Away

Former Kerala Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav, poised to retire, died while undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Jaipur. The Kerala Police confirmed his passing. Yadav served as Ernakulam IG and Kerala Beverages Corporation's Managing Director. His farewell was scheduled for today at Thiruvananthapuram's Police Headquarters.

Former Kerala Excise Commissioner Mahipal Yadav (Photo/Kerala Police PRO). Image Credit: ANI
Mahipal Yadav, the former Kerala Excise Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), passed away at 10 AM on Wednesday in Jaipur due to complications from a brain tumor, as announced by the Kerala Police.

Yadav, a seasoned Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1997 batch, was nearing retirement, with his final working day set for the 30th of this month. His official farewell at the Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters was planned for today.

Throughout his distinguished career, Yadav held key positions, including Inspector General (IG) of Ernakulam and Managing Director of the Kerala Beverages Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

