Kerala's Respected IPS Officer Mahipal Yadav Passes Away

Mahipal Yadav, the former Kerala Excise Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), passed away at 10 AM on Wednesday in Jaipur due to complications from a brain tumor, as announced by the Kerala Police.

Yadav, a seasoned Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1997 batch, was nearing retirement, with his final working day set for the 30th of this month. His official farewell at the Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters was planned for today.

Throughout his distinguished career, Yadav held key positions, including Inspector General (IG) of Ernakulam and Managing Director of the Kerala Beverages Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)