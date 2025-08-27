U.S. Transportation Department to Reclaim Control of Washington Union Station

The United States Transportation Department has announced its plans to reclaim control over Washington Union Station, emphasizing safety concerns initially raised by the former Trump administration. This strategic move follows the removal of Amtrak's CEO, Stephen Gardner, under an executive order from President Donald Trump in March.

Recently, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy revealed efforts to renegotiate a cooperative agreement with the non-profit Union Station Redevelopment Corporation and Amtrak. This shift will see formal confirmation in September, as part of broader moves by Trump to deploy National Guard troops into Washington.

The announcement coincides with Amtrak's unveiling of high-speed Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor, boosting travel speeds and seating capacity. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation plans to appoint Amtrak over the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Penn Station project in New York City, amidst ongoing negotiations surrounding federal funding cuts for the railroad company.